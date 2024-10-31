Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 212,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.41% of REV Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REVG. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in REV Group during the first quarter worth $2,010,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the first quarter worth $1,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 56.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,134,000 after buying an additional 1,698,502 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 73.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the first quarter worth $1,492,000.

Get REV Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REVG shares. StockNews.com downgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

REV Group Stock Down 2.0 %

REVG stock opened at $26.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.55. REV Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.70 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. REV Group’s payout ratio is 4.89%.

REV Group Profile

(Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.