Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,985 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,053 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 138,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,575 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $718,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth about $799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $14.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.