Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $7,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 281.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,242,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,620,000 after purchasing an additional 916,847 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $15,784,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 428,636.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 338,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,510,000 after acquiring an additional 338,623 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,907,000 after purchasing an additional 309,341 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,404,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.87 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average is $34.61.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.