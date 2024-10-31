iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.32% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $7,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCG. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $208,000.

NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $86.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.12. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $87.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

