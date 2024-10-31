Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,912 Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $7,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $619,000. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 253,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 945.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 55,808 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ILCV opened at $81.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.26. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $83.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76.

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

