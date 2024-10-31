Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Stock Position Cut by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.96% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in POCT. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 945.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 170,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 153,947 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,621,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,618,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 204,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 50,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 1,477.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 53,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 49,697 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

BATS:POCT opened at $39.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.38. The company has a market cap of $639.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

