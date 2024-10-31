PFG Investments LLC Takes Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,658,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321,434 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter worth approximately $264,729,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ares Management by 58.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,058,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $674,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,933 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,884,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 722.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,738,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $231,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ares Management from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ares Management from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.18.

Insider Activity

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 75,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.05, for a total transaction of $10,728,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ryan Berry sold 57,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total value of $8,092,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 456,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,276,239.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.05, for a total value of $10,728,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 622,640 shares of company stock worth $91,378,848. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Price Performance

NYSE:ARES opened at $168.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.97. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $171.78.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 166.82%.

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.