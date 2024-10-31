Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,161 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in EMCOR Group by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EME shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $431.77 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.11 and a 52-week high of $456.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $414.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.00.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.