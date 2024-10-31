PFG Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 2,832 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,710,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,144,000 after purchasing an additional 109,366 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,512,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,292,000 after buying an additional 84,443 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 807,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,327,000 after buying an additional 47,113 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 716,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,214,000 after acquiring an additional 117,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 688,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP stock opened at $100.72 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.74 and a 12 month high of $101.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.90.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

