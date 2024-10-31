PFG Investments LLC Purchases 912 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 20,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 19,845 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 222.6% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 131,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 90,638 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $48.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.51. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $49.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

