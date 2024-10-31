PFG Investments LLC Sells 162 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,539 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,101,000. BayBridge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth $33,590,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.
Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $65.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.10 and a 200 day moving average of $66.35. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RIO
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Tinto Group
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.