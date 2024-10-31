PFG Investments LLC Sells 162 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,539 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,101,000. BayBridge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth $33,590,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $65.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.10 and a 200 day moving average of $66.35. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

