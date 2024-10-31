PFG Investments LLC Sells 944 Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.12% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $203,000. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 132,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMB opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.09.

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

