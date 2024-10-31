PFG Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,072,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,235,000 after acquiring an additional 443,992 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,472,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,318,000 after purchasing an additional 26,814 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,049,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,419,000 after purchasing an additional 181,246 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 672,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,152,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,018,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 1.1 %

JLL opened at $275.10 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.64 and a 12 month high of $280.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.80.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

