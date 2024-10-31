Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Position Cut by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 86.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,215 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter worth about $1,314,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carvana alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $10,338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,240,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,033,801.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 41,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $8,237,127.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,688,561.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $10,338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,240,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,033,801.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,780,891 shares of company stock worth $465,902,485. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Carvana from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Carvana

Carvana Price Performance

CVNA opened at $207.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $213.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.94 and a beta of 3.44.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.