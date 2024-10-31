PFG Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics during the first quarter worth $104,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in Quad/Graphics in the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Quad/Graphics by 20.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Quad/Graphics from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.60 price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th.

Quad/Graphics Stock Up 11.2 %

Quad/Graphics stock opened at $6.53 on Thursday. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $674.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.90 million. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 26.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quad/Graphics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.81%.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

