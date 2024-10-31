Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC reduced its stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 36,687.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,677,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Tilray by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,169,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 355,778 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,679,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 213,834 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 1,077.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 171,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 156,524 shares during the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TLRY opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Tilray had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Tilray from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

