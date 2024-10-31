Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGRO. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Strategic Equity Management increased its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

QGRO opened at $92.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.30.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

