PFG Investments LLC Has $280,000 Position in Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Free Report) by 886.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 976,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877,838 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.98% of Know Labs worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of KNW stock opened at $0.24 on Thursday. Know Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Know Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary sensor technology by radio and microwave spectroscopy in the United States. The company's proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy to detect, record, identify, and measure the signature of said materials or analytes.

