Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) versus TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Financial Survey

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) and Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares TWFG and Marsh & McLennan Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TWFG N/A N/A N/A Marsh & McLennan Companies 16.82% 32.65% 8.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TWFG and Marsh & McLennan Companies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TWFG $180.42 million 2.66 $26.10 million N/A N/A Marsh & McLennan Companies $23.95 billion 4.55 $3.76 billion $7.88 28.06

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Marsh & McLennan Companies has higher revenue and earnings than TWFG.

88.0% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TWFG and Marsh & McLennan Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TWFG 0 3 6 0 2.67 Marsh & McLennan Companies 2 11 2 0 2.00

TWFG presently has a consensus price target of $27.86, indicating a potential downside of 14.05%. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus price target of $225.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.89%. Given Marsh & McLennan Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marsh & McLennan Companies is more favorable than TWFG.

Summary

Marsh & McLennan Companies beats TWFG on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TWFG

TWFG, Inc. operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas. TWFG, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bunch Family Holdings, LLC.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services. It serves businesses, public entities, insurance companies, associations, professional services organizations, and private clients. The Consulting segment provides health, wealth and career advice, solutions and products; and specialized management, strategic, economic, and brand consulting services. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

