PFG Investments LLC Takes Position in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simplify MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Simplify MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MTBA opened at $50.07 on Thursday. Simplify MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.84.

Simplify MBS ETF Profile

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

