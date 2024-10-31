Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,549,000.

Get Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HYLB stock opened at $36.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.88. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $33.24 and a 1 year high of $36.94.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.