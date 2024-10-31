Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 2,933 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 66.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,124,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,943,000 after acquiring an additional 173,805 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,317,000 after purchasing an additional 272,696 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,912,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,784,000 after purchasing an additional 703,620 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,315,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,115,000 after purchasing an additional 188,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,061,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,029,000 after buying an additional 24,674 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMLP opened at $46.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $49.44.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

