Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000.

Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:TMFG opened at $31.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $466.33 million, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.32.

Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (TMFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global companies of any size with quality growth characteristics, selected based on qualitative and quantitative factors. TMFG was launched on Jun 17, 2014 and is managed by Motley Fool.

