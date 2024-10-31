Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases New Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.11% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter valued at about $8,646,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at about $748,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA GMAR opened at $36.89 on Thursday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $37.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.55.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.