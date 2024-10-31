Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vericel by 4,126.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 319.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 22.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 9.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vericel by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $45.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4,554.00 and a beta of 1.67. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Vericel had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VCEL. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Vericel in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Vericel in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on VCEL

Insider Buying and Selling at Vericel

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $235,361.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,850. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $235,361.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,850. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $724,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,142,373.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,166 shares of company stock worth $1,200,764 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Profile

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.