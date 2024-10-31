Financial Analysis: Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) vs. Media Pal (OTCMKTS:MPHD)

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) and Media Pal (OTCMKTS:MPHD – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Crescent Energy and Media Pal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Energy 0 2 7 2 3.00 Media Pal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crescent Energy presently has a consensus target price of $15.70, suggesting a potential upside of 26.31%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Energy 0.61% 13.41% 3.58% Media Pal N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Crescent Energy and Media Pal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

52.1% of Crescent Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Crescent Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Media Pal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crescent Energy and Media Pal”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Energy $2.61 billion 0.84 $67.61 million $0.02 621.50 Media Pal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Crescent Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Media Pal.

Summary

Crescent Energy beats Media Pal on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Media Pal

(Get Free Report)

Media Pal Holdings, Corp. operates as a non-hazardous waste treatment and disposal facility. It operates a 250-gallon per minute waste stream separation system at the Wyoming Avenue terminal facility. This system separates liquid waste streams and pumpable waste streams containing a mixture of liquids and solids. Its customers are located primarily throughout the Great Lakes region. The company, formerly known as Rich Coast, Inc. Media Pal Holdings, Corp. was founded in 1936 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

