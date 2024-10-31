Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $417,000 in YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.10% of YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF by 387.1% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 6,902 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,723,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000.

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $31.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15.

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Profile

The YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NVDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Nvidia stock (NVDA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

