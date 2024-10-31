Head to Head Analysis: Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) vs. Multi Ways (NYSE:MWG)

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) and Multi Ways (NYSE:MWG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Hillenbrand shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Multi Ways shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Hillenbrand shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hillenbrand and Multi Ways, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hillenbrand 0 1 1 1 3.00 Multi Ways 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Hillenbrand presently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.29%. Given Hillenbrand’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hillenbrand is more favorable than Multi Ways.

Hillenbrand has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Multi Ways has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hillenbrand and Multi Ways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hillenbrand -6.67% 14.89% 4.41% Multi Ways N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hillenbrand and Multi Ways”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hillenbrand $3.11 billion 0.63 $569.70 million $1.21 23.02 Multi Ways $36.02 million 0.26 $1.79 million N/A N/A

Hillenbrand has higher revenue and earnings than Multi Ways.

Summary

Hillenbrand beats Multi Ways on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials. The Molding Technology Solutions segment offers injection molding and extrusion equipment; hot runner systems; process control systems; mold bases and components; maintenance and repair services; and aftermarket parts and service for various industries, including automotive, consumer goods, medical, packaging, construction, and electronics. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Batesville, Indiana.

About Multi Ways

Multi Ways Holdings Limited supplies a range of heavy construction equipment for sales and rental in Singapore, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the supplying and rental of new and used heavy construction equipment in the infrastructure, building construction, mining, offshore and marine, and oil and gas industries. It offers earth-moving equipment, such as bulldozers, off-terrain dump trucks, excavators, and wheel loaders; material-handling equipment, such as crawler cranes, rough terrain cranes, scissor lifts, forklifts, boom-lifts, and telescopic handlers; road-building equipment comprising motor graders, vibrating compactors, asphalt finishers, skid loaders, backhoe loaders, hand rollers, and mini excavators; and air compressors, generators, lighting towers, and welding machines. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Singapore. Multi Ways Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of MWE Investments Limited.

