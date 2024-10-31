Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.09% of VanEck CLO ETF worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 139.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 129,925 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 42,296 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 144,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,413,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the second quarter worth $537,000.

CLOI stock opened at $53.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.85. VanEck CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14.

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

