Glucose Health (GLUC) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Free Report) is one of 53 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Glucose Health to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Glucose Health and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Glucose Health $540,000.00 -$420,000.00 -7.00 Glucose Health Competitors $309.13 million -$49.81 million -8.39

Glucose Health’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Glucose Health. Glucose Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glucose Health -75.00% N/A N/A Glucose Health Competitors -41.35% -262.15% -7.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Glucose Health and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Glucose Health and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glucose Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Glucose Health Competitors 272 555 991 74 2.46

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 52.60%. Given Glucose Health’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Glucose Health has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Glucose Health has a beta of 3.49, indicating that its stock price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glucose Health’s competitors have a beta of 1.02, indicating that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.4% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Glucose Health Company Profile

Glucose Health, Inc. engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Glucose Health, Inc. in November 2014. Glucose Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

