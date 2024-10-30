Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,175 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 387,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $17,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 108,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 145.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 95,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 56,509 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $2,364,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $51.84 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $52.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.62.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,218. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

