Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Vertiv by 76.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 66.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 13.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 805,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,751,000 after purchasing an additional 98,022 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $471,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

VRT stock opened at $113.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 109.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $36.40 and a one year high of $116.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 9.62%.

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.11.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

