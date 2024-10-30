Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Cut by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 514,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 60,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 51,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $117.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $462.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.39. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

