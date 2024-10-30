Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Raised by Pullen Investment Management LLC

Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 890.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 858.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,168,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453,718 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 855.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,674,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,186,292,000 after buying an additional 11,347,563 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 226,130.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,246,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,224,520,000 after buying an additional 8,242,455 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 156,028.8% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,284,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,256,657,000 after buying an additional 7,280,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 958.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $564,183,000 after buying an additional 2,958,257 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,781,155.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at $133,781,155.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $179.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $834.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.27. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.72 and a 52 week high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.35%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

