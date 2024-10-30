Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 3,951 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 371,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,983,000 after buying an additional 131,538 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $1,053,000. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 30,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth $2,346,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

MetLife Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $82.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.48 and a twelve month high of $86.94.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 58.76%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

