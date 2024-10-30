Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 11,998 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,855 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,998 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on F

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.