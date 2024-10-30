iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,639,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,581,000 after buying an additional 410,284 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $201,931,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,200,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 561,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,549,000 after purchasing an additional 107,653 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP opened at $108.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.46 and a 12 month high of $111.06.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

