Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 400.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,168,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $954,684,000 after acquiring an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 330.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,950,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,435 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 387.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,299,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622,288 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 289.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,032,000 after buying an additional 1,355,351 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 409.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,425,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,231,000 after buying an additional 1,145,738 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTEK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.60 to $51.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $44.60 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.48.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $50.69.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other news, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $1,165,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,497.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $1,165,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,497.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 89,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $4,081,653.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,762.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,370 shares of company stock worth $10,880,243 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

