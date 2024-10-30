International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 20,447 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 6,330.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,447 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $17,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,093,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,109 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,251,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $395,729,000 after purchasing an additional 249,678 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,938,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $372,135,000 after purchasing an additional 75,429 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 642.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 449.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,103,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,329 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $90.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.51. The stock has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.31 and a 12-month high of $91.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,535.25. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.