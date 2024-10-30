Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI opened at $331.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $340.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 53.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.55.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

