Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) & Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) Financial Survey

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) and Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alibaba Group and Augmedix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alibaba Group 0 2 14 0 2.88 Augmedix 0 4 0 0 2.00

Alibaba Group presently has a consensus price target of $114.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.21%. Augmedix has a consensus price target of $3.09, suggesting a potential upside of 31.38%. Given Augmedix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Augmedix is more favorable than Alibaba Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alibaba Group $950.25 billion 0.27 $11.08 billion $4.29 23.27 Augmedix $51.58 million 2.23 -$19.17 million ($0.43) -5.47

This table compares Alibaba Group and Augmedix”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Alibaba Group has higher revenue and earnings than Augmedix. Augmedix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alibaba Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Alibaba Group has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Augmedix has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alibaba Group and Augmedix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alibaba Group 7.31% 12.08% 7.46% Augmedix -46.23% -182.36% -43.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.5% of Alibaba Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of Augmedix shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Alibaba Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Augmedix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alibaba Group beats Augmedix on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It operates Taobao, a digital retail platform; Tmall, a third-party online and mobile commerce platform; Alimama, a monetization platform; 1688.com and Alibaba.com, which are online wholesale marketplaces; AliExpress, a retail marketplace; Lazada, Trendyol, and Daraz that are e-commerce platforms; Freshippo, a retail platform for groceries and fresh goods; and Tmall Global, an import e-commerce platform. The company also operates Cainiao Network logistic services platform; Ele.me, an on-demand delivery and local services platform; Koubei, a restaurant and local services guide platform; and Fliggy, an online travel platform. In addition, it offers pay-for-performance, in-feed, and display marketing services; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time online bidding marketing exchange. Further, the company provides elastic computing, storage, network, security, database, big data, and IoT services; and hardware, software license, software installation, and application development and maintenance services. Additionally, it operates Youku, an online video platform; Quark, a platform for information search, storage, and consumption; Alibaba Pictures and other content platforms that provide online videos, films, live events, news feeds, literature, music, and others; Amap, a mobile digital map, navigation, and real-time traffic information app; DingTalk, a business efficiency mobile app; and Tmall Genie smart speaker. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Augmedix

(Get Free Report)

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

