JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Lessened by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,041,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,774 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.5% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $219,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE JPM opened at $222.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $136.04 and a 52 week high of $226.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

