J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 371 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 675.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 246.0% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $74.60 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.72 and its 200-day moving average is $68.28. The stock has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

