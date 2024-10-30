Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cencora were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,183,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $1,199,695,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth $1,001,269,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Cencora during the first quarter valued at $650,424,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $556,245,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.44.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,970.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,388,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,461,153 shares of company stock worth $1,073,075,720. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $231.79 on Wednesday. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.75 and a 1 year high of $247.66. The company has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

