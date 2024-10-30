Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys Shares of 3,313 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.11.

Vertiv Stock Up 0.2 %

VRT stock opened at $113.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $36.40 and a twelve month high of $116.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

