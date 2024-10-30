Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells $520,168.00 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.00, for a total value of $520,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,084. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Robert Desantis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 29th, Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.52, for a total transaction of $95,225.76.
- On Tuesday, September 10th, Robert Desantis sold 238 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total transaction of $113,645.00.
- On Thursday, August 29th, Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48.
- On Monday, August 26th, Robert Desantis sold 396 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.88, for a total value of $192,804.48.
- On Monday, August 12th, Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total transaction of $111,542.40.
ISRG opened at $516.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $489.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.82. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $523.34. The company has a market cap of $183.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.39.
A number of analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $538.00 target price (up previously from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.74.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
