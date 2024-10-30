Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $486,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $574,908,000. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,800 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in Emerson Electric by 57,336.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,206,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,058 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 110.7% in the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,885,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,817,000 after purchasing an additional 990,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $87,551,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stephens downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $108.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $119.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.41 and its 200-day moving average is $108.90. The stock has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

