Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $7.91 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,417 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX stock opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.73. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.90.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.90%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

