First Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 914.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 858.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,168,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,453,718 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 855.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,674,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,186,292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,347,563 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 226,130.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,246,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,224,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242,455 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 156,028.8% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,284,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,256,657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280,304 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 958.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $564,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,781,155.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,781,155.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $179.24 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.42. The company has a market capitalization of $834.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 184.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.54.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

