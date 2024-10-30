Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.57.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ON

Onsemi Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:ON opened at $74.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.65. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Onsemi

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $109,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,018,959.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Onsemi

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 12,850.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 5,500.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 36.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onsemi

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.